France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 253,406
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year AN 12 (1803-1804)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (445)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 40 Francs 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
