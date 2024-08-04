Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 253,406

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year AN 12 (1803-1804)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (445)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
862 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Cambi Aste - May 15, 2024
Seller Cambi Aste
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction
France 40 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

