40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 12,9039 g
- Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 226,115
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 40 Francs
- Year AN XI (1802-1803)
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,660. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.
