Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 12,9039 g
  • Pure gold (0,3734 oz) 11,6135 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 226,115

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 40 Francs
  • Year AN XI (1802-1803)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (366)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,660. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 51 Gallery (1)
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (6)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (26)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (9)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Chaponnière (5)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Erwin Dietrich (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Giquello & Associés (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (33)
  • Hess Divo (5)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • ICE (4)
  • iNumis (31)
  • Jean ELSEN (10)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (42)
  • LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (2)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Libert (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Lugdunum (2)
  • MDC Monaco (8)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (11)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (2)
  • Numphil (1)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Palombo (6)
  • Rauch (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sima Srl (1)
  • SINCONA (10)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (24)
  • Status International (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (6)
  • V. GADOURY (5)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VINCHON (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Warin Global Investments (7)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 700 CHF
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
860 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - December 19, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date December 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 5, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Roma Numismatics - November 9, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Stack's - August 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
To auction
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
To auction
France 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 40 Francs 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1802 All France coins France gold coins France coins 40 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search