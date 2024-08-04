40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 40 Francs AN XI (1802-1803) with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1523 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,660. Bidding took place May 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (63) XF (111) VF (147) F (16) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (5) MS61 (10) MS60 (2) AU58 (15) AU55 (17) AU53 (9) AU50 (12) XF45 (14) XF40 (5) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) SP62 (1) DETAILS (10) Service NGC (63) PCGS (41) ncs (1) ANACS (1)

