20 Francs 1809-1815. Off-center strike (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Off-center strike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809-1815 . Off-center strike. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I. The record price belongs to the lot 27032 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 381. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
