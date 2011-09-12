Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1809-1815. Off-center strike (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 20 Francs 1809-1815 Off-center strike - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1809-1815 Off-center strike - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1809-1815
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809-1815 . Off-center strike. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I. The record price belongs to the lot 27032 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 381. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

France 20 Francs 1809-1815 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
