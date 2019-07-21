France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1807-1808 "Type 1807-1808". Off-center strike (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Off-center strike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1807-1808 . Off-center strike. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 15, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
