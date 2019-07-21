Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1807-1808 "Type 1807-1808". Off-center strike (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 20 Francs 1807-1808 "Type 1807-1808" Off-center strike - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1807-1808 "Type 1807-1808" Off-center strike - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1807-1808
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1807-1808 . Off-center strike. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place November 15, 2018.

France 20 Francs 1807-1808 at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2414 $
Price in auction currency 260000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1807-1808 at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

