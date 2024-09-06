Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1807 A "Type 1807-1808". Paris. Incuse Error (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris. Incuse Error

Obverse 20 Francs 1807 A "Type 1807-1808" Paris Incuse Error - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1807 A "Type 1807-1808" Paris Incuse Error - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1807 with mark A. Paris. Incuse Error. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1413 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search