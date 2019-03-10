Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR". Paris. Incuse Error (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris. Incuse Error

Obverse 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" Paris Incuse Error - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" Paris Incuse Error - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year AN 12 (1803-1804)
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) "EMPEREUR" with mark A. Paris. Incuse Error. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1384 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.

  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
6566 $
Price in auction currency 6500 CHF
France 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 10, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1803 "EMPEREUR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

