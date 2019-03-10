France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR". Paris. Incuse Error (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris. Incuse Error
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) "EMPEREUR" with mark A. Paris. Incuse Error. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1384 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1803 "EMPEREUR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
