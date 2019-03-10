20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) A "EMPEREUR". Paris. Incuse Error (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs AN 12 (1803-1804) "EMPEREUR" with mark A. Paris. Incuse Error. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1384 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1)