20 Francs 1815 W. Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 9,369
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1815
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3598 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (11)
- iNumis (4)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Künker (9)
- Maître Wattebled (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (9)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1168 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF45 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
