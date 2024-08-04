20 Francs 1815 W. Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3598 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (9) XF (13) VF (20) F (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (8) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (10) GENI (1)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Auctiones (1)

Baldwin's (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (11)

iNumis (4)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Künker (9)

Maître Wattebled (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (9)