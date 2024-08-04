Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1815 W. Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1815 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1815 W Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 9,369

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3598 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • iNumis (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (9)
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1168 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF45 GENI
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Heritage - October 3, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction V. GADOURY - March 21, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 W at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

