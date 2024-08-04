Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1815 L. Bayonne (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse 20 Francs 1815 L Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1815 L Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 18,332

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1329 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Künker (8)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (4)
  • V. GADOURY (7)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (5)
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
779 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 3, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Spink - December 13, 2020
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Bertolami - September 27, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 L at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
