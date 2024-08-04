20 Francs 1815 L. Bayonne (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1329 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition AU (3) XF (17) VF (37) F (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (11) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (12) NGC (10)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Bertolami (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Chaponnière (2)

CNG (1)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

Heritage (8)

Hess Divo (1)

Jean ELSEN (4)

Künker (8)

London Coins (1)

MDC Monaco (4)

Monnaies d'Antan (3)

Nomisma (1)

Palombo (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

UBS (4)

V. GADOURY (7)

Varesi (1)

Warin Global Investments (5)