France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1815 L. Bayonne (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Bayonne
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 18,332
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1815
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1329 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
779 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
595 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 3, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bertolami
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
