20 Francs 1815 A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (34) AU (41) XF (49) VF (114) F (21) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (4) MS63 (10) MS62 (3) MS61 (6) AU58 (9) AU55 (11) AU53 (7) AU50 (6) XF45 (11) XF40 (5) PF65 (1) DETAILS (6) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (49) PCGS (35)

