France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1815 A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 435,981
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1815
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2206 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
