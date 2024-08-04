Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1815 A. Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1815 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1815 A Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 435,981

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1815 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2206 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
To auction
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1815 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

