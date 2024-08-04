Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1814 CL "Type 1809-1815". Genoa (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Genoa

Obverse 20 Francs 1814 CL "Type 1809-1815" Genoa - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1814 CL "Type 1809-1815" Genoa - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 887

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Genoa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark CL. Genoa. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Genoa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3583 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Varesi (1)
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 5, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10882 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
12926 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 28, 2012
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction Varesi - November 21, 2012
Seller Varesi
Date November 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 CL at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1814 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search