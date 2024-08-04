France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1814 CL "Type 1809-1815". Genoa (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Genoa
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 887
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1814
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Genoa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark CL. Genoa. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Genoa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3583 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Künker (3)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Palombo (2)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10882 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
12926 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date November 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search