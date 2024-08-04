Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1814 Q "Type 1809-1815". Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs 1814 Q "Type 1809-1815" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1814 Q "Type 1809-1815" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,289

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3588 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • WAG (2)
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1032 $
Price in auction currency 940 EUR
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 10, 2018
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Heritage - June 18, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 18, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1814 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

