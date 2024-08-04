France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1814 Q "Type 1809-1815". Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Perpignan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,289
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1814
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3588 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Künker (5)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1032 $
Price in auction currency 940 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 18, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
