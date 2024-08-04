France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1814 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 15,581
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1814
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- cgb.fr (3)
- Heritage (8)
- Hess Divo (1)
- iNumis (5)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (7)
- Palombo (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (3)
- Varesi (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search