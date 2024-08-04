Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1814 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1814 W "Type 1809-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1814 W "Type 1809-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 15,581

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 30, 2020
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 6, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Varesi - April 29, 2019
Seller Varesi
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Schulman - October 26, 2018
Seller Schulman
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction Auction World - April 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1814 W at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

