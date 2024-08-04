20 Francs 1814 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (13) XF (13) VF (18) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (4) AU50 (2) Service PCGS (7) NGC (7)

