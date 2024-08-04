20 Francs 1814 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 327,603
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1814
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,450. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
