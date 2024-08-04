20 Francs 1814 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,450. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (27) XF (30) VF (47) F (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (10) AU55 (5) AU53 (3) AU50 (4) XF45 (7) XF40 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (33) PCGS (9) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Beaussant Lefèvre (1)

Bertolami (1)

Boule (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (2)

cgb.fr (3)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (24)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (3)

Höhn (1)

ICE (1)

iNumis (6)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (5)

Lugdunum (2)

MDC Monaco (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (10)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Numimarket (1)

Olivier Goujon (1)

Palombo (3)

Rauch (2)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (10)

Status International (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (3)

Varesi (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)