France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1814 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1814 A "Type 1809-1815" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1814 A "Type 1809-1815" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 327,603

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1814 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,450. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.

France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction cgb.fr - March 7, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 10, 2022
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction cgb.fr - June 7, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 7, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction GINZA - April 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Stephen Album - September 19, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU53 ANACS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1814 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

