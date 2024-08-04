France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1813 CL "Type 1809-1815". Genoa (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Genoa
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,380
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1813
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Genoa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark CL. Genoa. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Genoa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3566 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1959 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2158 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Inasta
Date October 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Varesi
Date January 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date September 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Varesi
Date November 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
