Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1813 CL "Type 1809-1815". Genoa (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Genoa

Obverse 20 Francs 1813 CL "Type 1809-1815" Genoa - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1813 CL "Type 1809-1815" Genoa - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,380

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Genoa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark CL. Genoa. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Genoa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3566 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Inasta (2)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (3)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Varesi (9)
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 5, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1959 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2158 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Inasta - October 15, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date October 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Inasta - June 23, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Varesi - January 24, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date January 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Nomisma - September 16, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date September 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction iNumis - December 10, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Varesi - November 13, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date November 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 CL at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1813 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search