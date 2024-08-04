20 Francs 1813 CL "Type 1809-1815". Genoa (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark CL. Genoa. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Genoa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3566 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (5) XF (11) VF (31) F (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (4) XF45 (1) XF40 (4) Service NGC (3) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Boule (1)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (2)

Künker (9)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (3)

Palombo (2)

Patrick Guillard Collection (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (2)

Stack's (2)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (2)

Varesi (9)