France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1813 "Type 1809-1815". Utrecht (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Utrecht

Obverse 20 Francs 1813 "Type 1809-1815" Utrecht - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1813 "Type 1809-1815" Utrecht - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Boule

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 90,183

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Utrecht
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 . Utrecht. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Utrecht Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524821 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 7,205. Bidding took place June 4, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 75000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction Schulman - October 19, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction Künker - September 28, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
