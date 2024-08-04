France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1813 "Type 1809-1815". Utrecht (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Utrecht
Photo by: Boule
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 90,183
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1813
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Utrecht
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 . Utrecht. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Utrecht Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524821 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 7,205. Bidding took place June 4, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 75000 JPY
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 19, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
