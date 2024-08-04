Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1813 Q "Type 1809-1815". Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs 1813 Q "Type 1809-1815" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1813 Q "Type 1809-1815" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 13,165

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27869 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place January 11, 2011.

France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction Olivier Goujon - May 18, 2021
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 478 EUR
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
996 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction Palombo - May 3, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction iNumis - May 4, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction Nomisma - May 13, 2014
Seller Nomisma
Date May 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction Heritage - May 30, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction SINCONA - May 29, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date May 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction Varesi - April 29, 2013
Seller Varesi
Date April 29, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 Q at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

