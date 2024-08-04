France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1813 Q "Type 1809-1815". Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Perpignan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 13,165
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1813
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27869 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place January 11, 2011.
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 478 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
996 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2013
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
12
