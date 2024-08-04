20 Francs 1813 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Via GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (7) XF (12) VF (12) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS62 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (9)

