Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1813 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1813 W "Type 1809-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1813 W "Type 1809-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 104,444

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Via GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Thomas Numismatics (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 366 EUR
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Thomas Numismatics - September 21, 2023
Seller Thomas Numismatics
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Palombo - January 18, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date January 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Heritage - May 11, 2017
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Heritage - May 11, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Heritage - January 12, 2017
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Heritage - January 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2016
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
France 20 Francs 1813 W at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1813 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search