20 Francs 1813 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 104,444
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1813
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Via GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 366 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
12
