France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1813 U "Type 1809-1815". Turin (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Turin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 925
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1813
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Turin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3580 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Künker (5)
- Palombo (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
12937 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
11708 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search