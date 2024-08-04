Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1813 U "Type 1809-1815". Turin (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Turin

Obverse 20 Francs 1813 U "Type 1809-1815" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1813 U "Type 1809-1815" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 925

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Turin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3580 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Palombo (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France 20 Francs 1813 U at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
12937 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1813 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
11708 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1813 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 U at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1813 U at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

