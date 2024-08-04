Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1813 L "Type 1809-1815". Bayonne (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse 20 Francs 1813 L "Type 1809-1815" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1813 L "Type 1809-1815" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 19,147

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (8)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • V. GADOURY (7)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction V. GADOURY - April 21, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction Warin Global Investments - September 6, 2020
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction Varesi - May 5, 2020
Seller Varesi
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction Bolaffi - November 29, 2019
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction Palombo - May 3, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date May 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction V. GADOURY - March 21, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction V. GADOURY - April 18, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 18, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2017
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction iNumis - June 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 L at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

Best offers
