20 Francs 1813 L "Type 1809-1815". Bayonne (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 23, 2015.

