20 Francs 1813 L "Type 1809-1815". Bayonne (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Bayonne
Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 19,147
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1813
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 23, 2015.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 18, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
