20 Francs 1813 K "Type 1809-1815". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3569 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (2) XF (7) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)