France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1813 K "Type 1809-1815". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Bordeaux
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 869
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1813
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3569 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
10780 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
9217 $
Price in auction currency 8500 CHF
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
