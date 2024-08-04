Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1813 K "Type 1809-1815". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse 20 Francs 1813 K "Type 1809-1815" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1813 K "Type 1809-1815" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 869

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3569 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Palombo (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
France 20 Francs 1813 K at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
10780 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1813 K at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
9217 $
Price in auction currency 8500 CHF
France 20 Francs 1813 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1813 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1813 K at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1813 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1813 K at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1813 K at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 K at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1813 K at auction Palombo - December 13, 2014
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1813 K at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1813 K at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1813 K at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1813 K at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 K at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

