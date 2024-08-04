France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1813 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,798,409
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1813
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (516) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24032 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 51 Gallery (3)
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (4)
- Alexander (1)
- Ars Time (3)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (12)
- Auctiones (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Bertolami (2)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)
- cgb.fr (8)
- Chaponnière (6)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (6)
- DNW (3)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (3)
- GINZA (2)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (2)
- Goldberg (9)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (96)
- Heritage Eur (11)
- Hermitage (1)
- HERVERA (14)
- Hess Divo (5)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (11)
- Holmasto (2)
- ICE (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- iNumis (24)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Jean ELSEN (10)
- JMPG (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (16)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (1)
- MDC Monaco (4)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (4)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numis Arena (1)
- NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- Numismatica Ranieri (6)
- Olivier Goujon (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Palombo (6)
- Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (11)
- Soler y Llach (17)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (40)
- Status International (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (12)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- V. GADOURY (14)
- Varesi (3)
- Via (2)
- VINCHON (1)
- VL Nummus (10)
- WAG (11)
- Wannenes Art Auction (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 80000 JPY
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 25
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search