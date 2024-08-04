Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1813 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1813 A "Type 1809-1815" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1813 A "Type 1809-1815" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,798,409

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (516) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1813 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24032 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 51 Gallery (3)
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (4)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Ars Time (3)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (12)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)
  • cgb.fr (8)
  • Chaponnière (6)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (6)
  • DNW (3)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GINZA (2)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (2)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (96)
  • Heritage Eur (11)
  • Hermitage (1)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • Hess Divo (5)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (11)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • ICE (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • iNumis (24)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (10)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (16)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (7)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (4)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numis Arena (1)
  • NUMIS Klitończyk (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (6)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Palombo (6)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (11)
  • Soler y Llach (17)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (40)
  • Status International (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • V. GADOURY (14)
  • Varesi (3)
  • Via (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • VL Nummus (10)
  • WAG (11)
  • Wannenes Art Auction (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 80000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1813 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1813 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search