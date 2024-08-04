France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1812 R "Type 1809-1815". Rome (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Rome
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 13,693
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1812
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Rome
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark R. Rome. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3547 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1071 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
