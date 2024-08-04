Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1812 R "Type 1809-1815". Rome (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Rome

Obverse 20 Francs 1812 R "Type 1809-1815" Rome - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1812 R "Type 1809-1815" Rome - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 13,693

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Rome
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark R. Rome. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Rome Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3547 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (2)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bolaffi (9)
  • Boule (1)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ICE (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (16)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (5)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Nomisma (13)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (6)
  • Palombo (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (8)
  • V. GADOURY (14)
  • Varesi (9)
  • Via (3)
  • WAG (1)
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1071 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 5, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
653 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Artemide Aste - May 5, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Varesi - May 1, 2024
Seller Varesi
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 27, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Nomisma - November 27, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Varesi - November 9, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1812 R at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

