20 Francs 1812 Q "Type 1809-1815". Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3541 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

