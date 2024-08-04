Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1812 Q "Type 1809-1815". Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs 1812 Q "Type 1809-1815" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1812 Q "Type 1809-1815" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,470

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3541 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1575 $
Price in auction currency 1460 EUR
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 972 USD
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition AU55 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2016
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction Stack's - November 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction Nomisma - April 13, 2013
Seller Nomisma
Date April 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 Q at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

