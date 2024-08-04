France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1812 Q "Type 1809-1815". Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Perpignan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,470
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1812
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3541 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1575 $
Price in auction currency 1460 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 972 USD
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition AU55 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 5, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
