France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1812 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 345,842
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1812
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1953 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 366 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
