France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1812 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1812 W "Type 1809-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1812 W "Type 1809-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 345,842

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 6,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1953 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 366 EUR
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 11, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 W at auction Heritage - August 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Francs 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

