France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1812 U "Type 1809-1815". Turin (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Turin

Obverse 20 Francs 1812 U "Type 1809-1815" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1812 U "Type 1809-1815" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,339

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Turin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3555 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 51 Gallery (1)
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • ICE (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (6)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 5, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1034 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1204 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 27, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction Erwin Dietrich - December 4, 2022
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF25 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction Warin Global Investments - November 13, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 13, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction Jean ELSEN - June 8, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 U at auction 51 Gallery - June 17, 2016
Seller 51 Gallery
Date June 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

