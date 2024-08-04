France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1812 U "Type 1809-1815". Turin (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Turin
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,339
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1812
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Turin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3555 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1034 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1204 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF25 GENI
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 13, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
