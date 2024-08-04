Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1812 M "Type 1809-1815". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse 20 Francs 1812 M "Type 1809-1815" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1812 M "Type 1809-1815" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,498

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3535 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2079 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 9, 2015
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 M at auction Heritage - June 6, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
