20 Francs 1812 M "Type 1809-1815". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Toulouse
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,498
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1812
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3535 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2079 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 9, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
