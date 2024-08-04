Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1812 L "Type 1809-1815". Bayonne (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse 20 Francs 1812 L "Type 1809-1815" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1812 L "Type 1809-1815" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 17,941

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2019.

France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 10, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction Jean ELSEN - December 6, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 23, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1812 L at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
