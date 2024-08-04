France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1812 L "Type 1809-1815". Bayonne (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Bayonne
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 17,941
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1812
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2019.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
