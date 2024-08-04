20 Francs 1812 L "Type 1809-1815". Bayonne (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 868 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place November 15, 2019.

