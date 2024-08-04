France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1812 K "Type 1809-1815". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Bordeaux
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,650
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1812
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3531 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (5)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1017 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
856 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF30 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search