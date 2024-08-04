Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1812 K "Type 1809-1815". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse 20 Francs 1812 K "Type 1809-1815" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1812 K "Type 1809-1815" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,650

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3531 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1017 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
856 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction Warin Global Investments - January 26, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF30 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 31, 2019
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction UBS - January 23, 2006
Seller UBS
Date January 23, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1812 K at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

