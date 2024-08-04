20 Francs 1812 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (105) AU (93) XF (144) VF (213) F (11) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (13) MS64 (21) MS63 (18) MS62 (19) MS61 (17) AU58 (19) AU55 (24) AU53 (18) AU50 (10) XF45 (16) XF40 (5) DETAILS (9) PL (1) Service NGC (126) PCGS (65) ICG (1) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

AA Muntenveiling (1)

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Ars Time (2)

Artemide Aste (2)

Auction World (11)

Auctiones (7)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aureo & Calicó (9)

AURORA (2)

Aurora Numismatica (3)

Baldwin's (2)

Beaussant Lefèvre (2)

Bertolami (2)

Boule (3)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (1)

Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (6)

Coin Cabinet (3)

Coins and Medals (1)

Creusy Numismatique (13)

Davissons Ltd. (3)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (8)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (2)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (118)

Heritage Eur (4)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (9)

Hess Divo (6)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (3)

Holmasto (2)

ibercoin (1)

ICE (1)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (21)

Jean ELSEN (11)

Jesús Vico (2)

Karamitsos (4)

Katz (4)

Künker (19)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

London Coins (2)

M&M AG, CH (1)

MDC Monaco (5)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Monedalia.es (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (6)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)

Naumann (1)

Nihon (5)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

Nomisma (3)

Numimarket (2)

NUMIS Klitończyk (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica (2)

Numismatica Ferrarese (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Numisor (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (3)

Palombo (14)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (16)

Rhenumis (1)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Sartor Numismatica (1)

Schulman (5)

SINCONA (13)

Soler y Llach (10)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (6)

Stack's (43)

Status International (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (13)

UBS (6)

V. GADOURY (9)

Varesi (6)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

VINCHON (1)

VL Nummus (4)

WAG (26)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)