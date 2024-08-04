Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1812 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1812 A "Type 1809-1815" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1812 A "Type 1809-1815" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,072,365

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2014.

France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 91000 JPY
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
502 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1812 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction

Search