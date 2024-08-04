France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1812 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,072,365
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1812
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1812 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place November 24, 2014.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 91000 JPY
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
502 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
