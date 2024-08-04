Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1811 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1811 W "Type 1809-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1811 W "Type 1809-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 327,670

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1811 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,800. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - May 21, 2023
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date May 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Nomisma Aste - January 31, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Heritage - August 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Aurora Numismatica - February 11, 2021
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

