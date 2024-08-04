20 Francs 1811 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1811 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,800. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (7) XF (21) VF (32) F (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) XF40 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (8)

