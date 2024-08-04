France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1811 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 327,670
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1811
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1811 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 276 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,800. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- cgb.fr (2)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Hess Divo (3)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Künker (5)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Nomisma Aste (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- V. GADOURY (3)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date May 21, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search