France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1811 U "Type 1809-1815". Turin (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Turin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 20,268
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1811
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Turin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1811 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3527 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 401 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
707 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 3, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins of History
Date May 1, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
