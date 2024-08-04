Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1811 U "Type 1809-1815". Turin (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Turin

Obverse 20 Francs 1811 U "Type 1809-1815" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1811 U "Type 1809-1815" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 20,268

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Turin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1811 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3527 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 401 EUR
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 5, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
707 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 27, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 27, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Warin Global Investments - November 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 3, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2022
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 3, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Coins of History - May 1, 2022
Seller Coins of History
Date May 1, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Coin Cabinet - April 10, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction Via - November 23, 2021
Seller Via
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 U at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
