France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1811 M "Type 1809-1815". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse 20 Francs 1811 M "Type 1809-1815" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1811 M "Type 1809-1815" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,971

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1811 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (8)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction V. GADOURY - April 21, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction V. GADOURY - March 21, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction Warin Global Investments - March 23, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 14, 2017
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 M at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - June 6, 2016
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date June 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
