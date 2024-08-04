France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1811 M "Type 1809-1815". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Toulouse
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,971
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1811
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1811 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
