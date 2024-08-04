France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1811 K "Type 1809-1815". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Bordeaux
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,917
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1811
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1811 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3516 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date February 20, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
