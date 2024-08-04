Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1811 K "Type 1809-1815". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse 20 Francs 1811 K "Type 1809-1815" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1811 K "Type 1809-1815" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,917

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1811 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3516 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date February 20, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
Seller Palombo
Date January 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction VINCHON - June 29, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date June 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction V. GADOURY - April 21, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction Jean ELSEN - September 18, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction Heritage - May 28, 2020
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction Heritage - May 28, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction Palombo - May 3, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction V. GADOURY - March 21, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 K at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

