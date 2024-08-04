Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1811 H "Type 1809-1815". La Rochelle (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: La Rochelle

Obverse 20 Francs 1811 H "Type 1809-1815" La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1811 H "Type 1809-1815" La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,278

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1811 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3510 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Palombo (6)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5338 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
15904 $
Price in auction currency 14500 CHF
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction HAYNAULT - December 15, 2020
Seller HAYNAULT
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction Palombo - March 8, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date March 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 19, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2016
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction Chaponnière - December 7, 2013
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1811 H at auction Palombo - November 27, 2011
Seller Palombo
Date November 27, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1811 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search