France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1811 H "Type 1809-1815". La Rochelle (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: La Rochelle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,278
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1811
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint La Rochelle
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1811 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3510 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Künker (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Palombo (6)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5338 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
15904 $
Price in auction currency 14500 CHF
Seller HAYNAULT
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search