France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1811 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1811 A "Type 1809-1815" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1811 A "Type 1809-1815" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,705,489

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (608) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1811 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
753 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date May 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction GINZA - April 13, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 22, 2024
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
France 20 Francs 1811 A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

