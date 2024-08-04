20 Francs 1811 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1811 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

