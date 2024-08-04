France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1811 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,705,489
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1811
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (608) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1811 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
753 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
