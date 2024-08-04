France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1810 Q "Type 1809-1815". Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Perpignan
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,343
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1810
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Perpignan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3497 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1088 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
