France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1810 Q "Type 1809-1815". Perpignan (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Perpignan

Obverse 20 Francs 1810 Q "Type 1809-1815" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1810 Q "Type 1809-1815" Perpignan - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,343

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Perpignan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark Q. Perpignan. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Perpignan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3497 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
France 20 Francs 1810 Q at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 Q at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1088 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
France 20 Francs 1810 Q at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1422 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1810 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 Q at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 Q at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 Q at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 Q at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 Q at auction Nomisma - April 13, 2013
Seller Nomisma
Date April 13, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 Q at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 Q at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 Q at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 Q at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 Q at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

