20 Francs 1810 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

