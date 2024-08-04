Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1810 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1810 W "Type 1809-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1810 W "Type 1809-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 222,620

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Status International (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 366 EUR
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
632 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Roma Numismatics - April 13, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Bertolami - September 27, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 24, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Bertolami - May 3, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date May 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Palombo - March 8, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date March 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Palombo - January 18, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date January 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Aurora Numismatica - December 9, 2018
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date December 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 7, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Schulman - June 30, 2018
Seller Schulman
Date June 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Warin Global Investments - June 20, 2017
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date June 20, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Heritage Eur - May 27, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 W at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon I Coins of France in 1810 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search