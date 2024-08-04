France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1810 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 222,620
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1810
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 366 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
632 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date December 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
