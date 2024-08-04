Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1810 U "Type 1809-1815". Turin (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Turin

Obverse 20 Francs 1810 U "Type 1809-1815" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1810 U "Type 1809-1815" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Boule

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,891

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Turin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3503 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 5, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF30 GENI
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction Boule - December 2, 2016
Seller Boule
Date December 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction Varesi - April 29, 2013
Seller Varesi
Date April 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 U at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
