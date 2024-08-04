France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1810 U "Type 1809-1815". Turin (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Turin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,891
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1810
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Turin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3503 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
For the sale of 20 Francs 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
