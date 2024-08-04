20 Francs 1810 U "Type 1809-1815". Turin (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3503 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

