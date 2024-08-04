20 Francs 1810 M "Type 1809-1815". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3490 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (4) VF (8) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (4)