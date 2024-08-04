France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1810 M "Type 1809-1815". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Toulouse
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,983
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1810
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3490 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2156 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6406 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
