France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1810 M "Type 1809-1815". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse 20 Francs 1810 M "Type 1809-1815" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1810 M "Type 1809-1815" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,983

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3490 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2156 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6406 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction Warin Global Investments - April 23, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction Helios - March 10, 2011
Seller Helios
Date March 10, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1810 M at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 20 Francs 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

