20 Francs 1810 K "Type 1809-1815". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Bordeaux
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 15,317
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1810
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 1,205. Bidding took place June 30, 2022.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Francs 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
