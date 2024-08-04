Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1810 K "Type 1809-1815". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse 20 Francs 1810 K "Type 1809-1815" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1810 K "Type 1809-1815" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 15,317

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 1,205. Bidding took place June 30, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Thomas Numismatics - September 21, 2023
Seller Thomas Numismatics
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - July 1, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date July 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 20, 2020
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2014
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1810 K at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

