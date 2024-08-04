20 Francs 1810 K "Type 1809-1815". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy auction for EUR 1,205. Bidding took place June 30, 2022.

