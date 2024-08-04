20 Francs 1810 H "Type 1809-1815". La Rochelle (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3486 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

