France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1810 H "Type 1809-1815". La Rochelle (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: La Rochelle

Obverse 20 Francs 1810 H "Type 1809-1815" La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1810 H "Type 1809-1815" La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,454

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3486 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Libert (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
7002 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2048 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction Libert - February 14, 2018
Seller Libert
Date February 14, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction Nomisma - May 13, 2014
Seller Nomisma
Date May 13, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 H at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

