20 Francs 1810 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Сondition UNC (64) AU (56) XF (70) VF (138) F (13) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (9) MS63 (15) MS62 (19) MS61 (6) MS60 (2) AU58 (11) AU55 (11) AU53 (12) AU50 (7) XF45 (9) XF40 (3) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (76) PCGS (35) ANACS (3) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (4)

Ars Time (2)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (4)

Auctiones (7)

Aureo & Calicó (6)

Aurora Numismatica (2)

Baldwin's (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (3)

Chaponnière (3)

Coin Cabinet (5)

Coinhouse (1)

Creusy Numismatique (2)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (2)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (5)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (3)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (59)

Heritage Eur (7)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (6)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (3)

Holmasto (2)

ibercoin (1)

ICE (1)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (20)

Jean ELSEN (8)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (6)

Künker (8)

La Galerie Numismatique (4)

Leu (2)

London Coins (1)

Lugdunum (1)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (3)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Nihon (3)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (3)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Arena (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numisma - Portugal (3)

Numismatica Ars Classica (3)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Palombo (8)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

Schulman (3)

SINCONA (6)

Soler y Llach (8)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (7)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (22)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (5)

V. GADOURY (14)

Varesi (4)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (2)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (8)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WCN (3)