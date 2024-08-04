France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1810 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,936,194
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1810
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.
