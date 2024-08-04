Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1810 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1810 A "Type 1809-1815" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1810 A "Type 1809-1815" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,936,194

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (349) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1810 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Numis Arena - April 18, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Holmasto - October 7, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1810 A at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
