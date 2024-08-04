Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1809 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1809 W "Type 1809-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1809 W "Type 1809-1815" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 16,953

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
778 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction Palombo - January 18, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date January 18, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction Chaponnière - November 22, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction Spink - March 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date March 24, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1809 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

