France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1809 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 16,953
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1809
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
778 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS GENI
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
