20 Francs 1809 W "Type 1809-1815". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (3) VF (11) F (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4) GENI (1)

