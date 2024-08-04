France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1809 U "Type 1809-1815". Turin (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Turin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,400
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1809
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Turin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3477 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1523 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4097 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Search