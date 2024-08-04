Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1809 U "Type 1809-1815". Turin (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Turin

Obverse 20 Francs 1809 U "Type 1809-1815" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1809 U "Type 1809-1815" Turin - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,400

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Turin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3477 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - June 5, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1523 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4097 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction V. GADOURY - December 2, 2017
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 U at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 20 Francs 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

