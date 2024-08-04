20 Francs 1809 U "Type 1809-1815". Turin (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark U. Turin. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Turin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3477 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (10) XF (7) VF (6) F (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (4) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Künker (3)

MDC Monaco (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Palombo (4)

SINCONA (3)

V. GADOURY (6)