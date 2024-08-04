20 Francs 1809 M "Type 1809-1815". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition AU (9) XF (12) VF (9) F (4) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (6) XF45 (5) Service PCGS (10) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (2)

Hess Divo (1)

ICE (2)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Künker (5)

MDC Monaco (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Palombo (3)

SINCONA (1)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (4)

VINCHON (1)

Warin Global Investments (4)