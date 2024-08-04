Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1809 M "Type 1809-1815". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Toulouse

Obverse 20 Francs 1809 M "Type 1809-1815" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1809 M "Type 1809-1815" Toulouse - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,007

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Toulouse
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ICE (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Palombo (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (4)
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 680 EUR
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction cgb.fr - March 9, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction V. GADOURY - November 15, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction Palombo - May 3, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction Warin Global Investments - April 15, 2019
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 15, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction Warin Global Investments - January 16, 2019
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction Warin Global Investments - November 13, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 13, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction Warin Global Investments - June 21, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date June 21, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction V. GADOURY - December 3, 2016
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction Heritage - November 3, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 M at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

