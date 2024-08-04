France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1809 M "Type 1809-1815". Toulouse (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Toulouse
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,007
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1809
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Toulouse
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark M. Toulouse. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Toulouse Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 15, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 15, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 16, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 13, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date June 21, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
