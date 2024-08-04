France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1809 L "Type 1809-1815". Bayonne (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Bayonne
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,383
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1809
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Bayonne
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3468 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1126 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF35 GENI
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
