France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1809 L "Type 1809-1815". Bayonne (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Bayonne

Obverse 20 Francs 1809 L "Type 1809-1815" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1809 L "Type 1809-1815" Bayonne - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,383

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Bayonne
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark L. Bayonne. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bayonne Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3468 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
701 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
1126 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction V. GADOURY - September 3, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF35 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction Schulman - October 18, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction V. GADOURY - November 14, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 30, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 23, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1809 L at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

