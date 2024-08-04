France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1809 K "Type 1809-1815". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Bordeaux
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,614
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1809
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Bordeaux
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place May 15, 2015.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
