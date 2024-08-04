Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1809 K "Type 1809-1815". Bordeaux (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Bordeaux

Obverse 20 Francs 1809 K "Type 1809-1815" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1809 K "Type 1809-1815" Bordeaux - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,614

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Bordeaux
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark K. Bordeaux. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Bordeaux Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place May 15, 2015.

France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction Jean ELSEN - December 6, 2019
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
France 20 Francs 1809 K at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

