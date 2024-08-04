France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1809 H "Type 1809-1815". La Rochelle (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: La Rochelle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 501
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1809
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint La Rochelle
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3463 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Künker (2)
- Palombo (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
11859 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
12293 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search