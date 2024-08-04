Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1809 H "Type 1809-1815". La Rochelle (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: La Rochelle

Obverse 20 Francs 1809 H "Type 1809-1815" La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1809 H "Type 1809-1815" La Rochelle - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 501

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint La Rochelle
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark H. La Rochelle. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the La Rochelle Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3463 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1809 H at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
11859 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1809 H at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
12293 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
France 20 Francs 1809 H at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 H at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 H at auction Palombo - December 6, 2013
Seller Palombo
Date December 6, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 H at auction Palombo - November 30, 2012
Seller Palombo
Date November 30, 2012
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

