20 Francs 1809 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica Spa auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (30) AU (29) XF (39) VF (69) F (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (8) MS63 (3) MS62 (9) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (6) AU53 (6) AU50 (10) XF45 (7) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) GENUINE (0) Service NGC (39) PCGS (24) ANACS (1)

