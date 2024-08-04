Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1809 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1809 A "Type 1809-1815" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1809 A "Type 1809-1815" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 688,252

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica Spa auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 405 EUR
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 366 EUR
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - July 9, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date July 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - May 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1809 A at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
