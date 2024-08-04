France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1809 A "Type 1809-1815". Paris (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 688,252
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1809
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1809 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica Spa auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 51 Gallery (1)
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (5)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- cgb.fr (5)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (7)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Heritage (34)
- Heritage Eur (4)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- ICE (1)
- iNumis (20)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (6)
- London Coins (4)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Naville (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (6)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (7)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- WAG (2)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 405 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 366 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date July 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search