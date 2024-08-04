Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1808 W "Type 1807-1808". Lille (France, Napoleon I)

Variety: Lille

Obverse 20 Francs 1808 W "Type 1807-1808" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I Reverse 20 Francs 1808 W "Type 1807-1808" Lille - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon I

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,489

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon I
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Lille
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1808 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • Varesi (1)
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction Jean ELSEN - March 11, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction V. GADOURY - May 15, 2015
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction Jean ELSEN - December 5, 2014
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction Chaponnière - November 26, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction Varesi - April 29, 2013
Seller Varesi
Date April 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 11, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1808 W at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

