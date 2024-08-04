France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1808 W "Type 1807-1808". Lille (France, Napoleon I)
Variety: Lille
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,489
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon I
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1808
- Ruler Napoleon I Bonaparte (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Lille
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1808 with mark W. Lille. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon I struck at the Lille Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 11, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date May 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2006
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
